Russia’s Sukhoi Company to Produce Two 5th-Generation T-50 Fighter Jet Prototypes In 2017

(Source: TASS Defense; published June 6, 2017)

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, Russia --- Russia’s Sukhoi Company will produce two prototypes of the fifth-generation T-50 PAK FA (Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) fighter jet in 2017, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said.



"The work on the PAK FA plane is at the final stage now. This year, we will receive the 10th and 11th prototypes that will take part in the trials. The future 2018-2025 state armament program provides for the purchase of the first batch of T-50 fighter jets," Borisov said during a visit to the Gagarin Aircraft Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.



The T-50 plane with the second-phase engine (Product No. 30) will perform the first flight in 2018. The PAK FA fighter jet has started test flights to look into the tactical use of missiles and is proving the claimed characteristics. Russian Aerospace Force test pilots are testing the plane’s capabilities at the Chkalov State Flight Test Center (GLITs) in Akhtubinsk in south Russia.



The testing of a multifunction integrated active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system on the fifth-generation fighter jet is on schedule. The T-50 fighter jet performed its first flight in January 2010. About 10 aircraft of this type are currently taking part in the trials.



