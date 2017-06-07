New An-132D Premiere At the International Paris Air Show “Le Bourget 2017”

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued June 7, 2017)

SE "Antonov" - the leading enterprise of the aviation cluster of the State Concern "UkrOboronProm" (UOP) - represents the newest An-132D at the International Paris Air Show “Le Bourget 2017”. The aircraft is developed in cooperation with world-leading aerospace companies. During the exhibition demonstration flights of An-132D - as well as presentation of other "Antonov" programs - are planned. UOP delegation is headed by the Director General of the State Concern Roman Romanov.



In addition, 10 UOP enterprises will represent their products and projects in France.



We invite you to visit Ukrainian expo (Hall 6, Stand A54), to learn more about offers and products of the SC “UkrOboronProm" and communicate with UOP representatives. In case you are interested to interview UOP representatives please provide your contact information by e-mail pr@ukroboronprom.com and we will schedule the date and time of the interview and inform you asap.



Additional information: The An-132 is designed for short distance and medium-range routes, it will perform a wide range of tasks on transportation; different cargo cabin configurations are available. The aircraft will have a cruising speed of 500 km/h and a maximum cruise altitude up to 9000 m with a maximum payload up to 9.2 tons. In future, a whole family of different purpose aircraft will be developed on the basis of An-132.



An-132D was created in record time. The program was launched in May 2015 and today the aircraft hit the sky. It has no Russian components – we launched international cooperation with global aircraft giants, including our partners from USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France and other countries – Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse SAS, Dowty Propellers.



