Orbital ATK and U.S. Air Force Odgen Air Logistics Complex Announce Long-Term Support Agreement

(Source: Orbital ATK; issued June 6, 2017)

DULLES, Virginia --- Orbital ATK announced today that it has entered into a Partnership Agreement (PA) with U.S. Air Force Ogden Air Logistics Complex (OO-ALC) in Clearfield, Utah. The public-private PA brings together complimentary and state-of-the-art composite aerostructure design, manufacturing and inspection capabilities at the OO-ALC and Orbital ATK's Aerospace Structures Division headquartered in Clearfield, Utah.



With combined capability, the OO-ALC and Orbital ATK will find opportunities to assist each other in ongoing programs and contracts, and will also look for opportunities for strategic teaming to address future composite aerostructure needs on new aircraft platforms, or the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of existing platforms.



"The Air Force is always looking for avenues to improve our operations and partnerships are a great way to do that. We are excited for the potential increase this will bring to our efficiency and effectiveness,” said U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Steven Bleymaier, Commander, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



“We are excited to partner together with OO-ALC on future projects that advance the safety of the warfighter, enhance our national security, and better utilize the tremendous complimentary capabilities of each organization” said, Steve Earl, Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK's Aerospace Structures Division. “We have long had great admiration for the operation at the OO-ALC, and we are honored to enter into this Partnership Agreement."



The OO-ALC has a long history of composite structures fabrication, inspection and repair capabilities which have been vital to the MRO of our nations most advanced military aircraft. Orbital ATK has been extensively involved in the design, development and fabrication of multiple composite structures ranging from filament wound rocket motor cases produced since the 1950's to critical structural components for the both the current Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350 commercial widebody aircraft and the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II combat fighter.





-ends-

