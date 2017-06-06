Aero and Sikorsky Extended Contract on Black Hawk Cockpits

(Source: AERO Vodochody Aerospace; issued June 06, 2017)

According to a new amendment of the contract, Aero Vodochody will produce cockpits for Black Hawks at least until year 2023.



Aero Vodochody produces fully equipped cockpits for UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters since 2011. “The Black Hawk program is one of the strategic programs in our aerostructures production. The extension of the contract for five more years is a sign of our reliability and also of our strong relationship with our customer”, said Giuseppe Giordo, president of Aero Vodochody.



Aero delivers the Black Hawk cockpits as a dual-source to Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, which belongs to Lockheed Martin group. By the end of May 2017, Aero delivered 240 cockpits for UH-60M. Aero and Sikorsky cooperate also on S-76 program, where Aero produces whole helicopter airframe ready for installation of dynamic parts. These programs are demonstration of capabilities of Aero in helicopter production.



In the international cooperation, Aero profiles itself as a risk-sharing partner to main aerospace companies and collaborates for example with Embraer on KC-390 program and with Bombardier on CSeries aircraft program. In the future, Aero - the biggest Czech aircraft manufacturer would like to extend its production in helicopter sector.





AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s. focuses on the design and manufacturing of military and civil aircraft and is the largest aviation manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aerospace companies worldwide. In the field of military aircraft, Aero has been a reliable long-term partner to many of the world's air forces and it has a strong position on the market of military training and light combat aircraft.



-ends-

