The Department of Defense's annual report, "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China" is now available here (106 PDF pages):
This report informs Congress of the Department of Defense's assessment of military and security developments involving China.
As stipulated by law, the report is a DoD product and is transmitted to Congress by the secretary of defense. It is coordinated with other agencies and departments across the U.S. government, and it is the authoritative assessment from the United States government on military and security developments involving China.
