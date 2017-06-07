Inscription Joins the Fleet

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued June 07, 2017)

Commanding Officer Australian Defence Vessel (ADV) Cape Inscription, Lieutenant Commander Iain McCall, 'Cheers Ship' with his crew during the ADV Cape Inscription Naming Ceremony at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia. (RAN photo)

Australian Defence Vessel Cape Inscription has had her official naming ceremony in Henderson, Western Australia on 6 June with the Australian White Ensign hoisted for the first time.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the boat was a welcome addition to the fleet.



“Cape Inscription will support Navy operations, while the Armidale class patrol boats complete planned maintenance activities,” he said.



“ADV Cape Fourcroy and ADV Cape Inscription, were built by Austal and will be used by Defence until at least 2020 through a lease arrangement with the National Australia Bank.”



“This lease arrangement will see Navy continue to meet its operational commitments.”



Chaplain Franco Siani provided the nautical blessing to the seated audience followed by an address by the Commanding Officer of Cape Inscription, Lieutenant Commander Iain McCall.



He said that it was with great pride that he was bringing a new ship into service and being part of her future operational service.



“The boat was named after the landmark Cape Inscription, where the sailor and explorer Dirk Hartog first made landfall, whose voyage of accidental discovery of Cape Inscription likened to our discovery and ultimate relief to have a new ship and unique experience - binding together as a crew on this vessel,” he said.



“I know that during the last year we have been working together as one team, one ship - to support each other and Navy,” he said.



Representing Fleet Commander, Captain Patrol Boats Captain Jason Hunter read out the Naming Order before the order to ‘Man Ship’ was directed at ship’s company by the Commanding Officer.



Navigator Lieutenant Paul Gibson said that the vessel operated particularly well during recent basin trials.



“Cape Inscription is running lean and economical – we’re good to go,” Lieutenant Gibson said.



Executive Officer Lieutenant Joseph Woods said that the crew of 21 had already formed a strong bond.



“We are a closely-knit team that mess together, exercise together and work hard together,” Lieutenant Woods said.



The youngest sailor, Able Seaman Boatswains Mate Chloe Huiskes was nominated to cut the cake to mark the naming.



“I joined after school and have been in the Navy for three years serving on an Armidale class boat before joining the Cape class,” Able Seaman Huiskes said.



“Luckily I am from the homeport of Cairns and get to see my family every off-watch.



“I am looking forward to going back to sea on patrol and enjoying the ‘month-on, month-off’ rotations.



“So far I have sailed to Darwin, Broome and Christmas Island and look forward to visiting other ports.



“My most memorable occasion was a being part of the huge fisheries boarding north of Darwin – it was exciting and good fun,” she said.



ADV Cape Inscription will be crewed and operated by the Navy and deployed on border protection operations.



-ends-

