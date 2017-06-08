Tata Advanced Systems delivers first CH-47 Chinook Crown and Tailcone for India to Boeing

(Source: Tata Sons; issued June 08, 2017)

-- Manufactured in Hyderabad for India’s order of 15 CH-47 Chinook helicopters

-- TASL also manufactures CH-47 Chinook Crown and Tailcones for U.S. Army and international customers

-- Demonstrates Boeing’s commitment to developing Indian supply chain





NEW DELHI --- Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) today announced the delivery of the first crown and tailcone assembly for the Indian configuration of the CH-47F Chinook helicopter. Manufactured by TASL in Hyderabad, the parts will be delivered to Boeing for final assembly of the 15 helicopters on delivery to the Indian Air Force.



“This delivery is another significant step in our journey to increase defense capability and manufacturing capacity out of India with our strategic partners,” said Pratyush Kumar, president, Boeing India. “Tata Advanced Systems has demonstrated its ability to deliver high-quality components to the CH-47 Chinook program on schedule, which in turn helps Boeing meet commitments to our customers. We are clearly invested in leveraging the full potential of capability that exists in India to continue delivering greater value for less cost to our U.S. and international customers.”



Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, TASL, said, “We are proud to deliver the first crown and tailcone assembly for CH-47F Chinook helicopter. Undertaking the responsibility of complete manufacture and assembly for Boeing gives us an excellent opportunity to display our capability of development and assembly projects in high technology areas to global quality standards. Our endeavour is to significantly contribute to the Indian defense industry and demonstrate our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”



India’s Ministry of Defense finalised an order with Boeing in 2015 for the production, training and support of 15 CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to enhance India’s capabilities across a range of military and humanitarian missions. Deliveries will begin in 2019.



TASL is already delivering crown and tailcones for CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the U.S. Army and international customers. The CH-47F Chinook is the advanced multi-mission helicopter which is being operated by the U.S. Army and 18 other defense forces around the world.



Boeing’s network in India includes 35 direct and 120 indirect suppliers from India that manufacture advanced and complex components and sub-assemblies for a range of various commercial and defense aircraft such as the 787 Dreamliner, 777X, F/A-18, F-15, P-8, CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache. Boeing supports the Make in India initiative through accelerated investments in manufacturing, skill development and engineering to build a strong and indigenous aerospace and defense ecosystem.



