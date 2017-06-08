MOSCOW --- A fundamental decision to deliver Russian-made Kamov Ka-52K shipborne helicopters to Egypt has been made but a contract has not been signed yet, International Cooperation Department Chief of Russia’s Rostec state hi-tech corporation Viktor Kladov told TASS.
"We have just returned from Egypt. We discussed these issues. The helicopter carriers were initially intended for the Ka-52K rotorcraft. Thus, the helicopters will be used by the ground forces and be based on the Mistral ships," Kladov said.
"I believe that a fundamental decision has been made, the procedure of signing a contract is only a technical issue," he added.
It was reported earlier that the tender winner who would deliver shipborne helicopters for Egypt’s Mistral ships would be announced in late May.
The Ka-52K derives from a range of shipborne helicopters operational with Russia’s Navy. The range includes the Kamov Ka-25 (NATO reporting name: Hormone), Ka-27 (Helix), Ka-29 (Helix-B) and Ka-31 rotorcraft.
The Ka-52K is designed for patrol missions, fire support during amphibious assaults and antiamphibious assault defense on the frontline and in tactical depth.
Unlike the baseline version, the Ka-52K features folding stub wings specifically upgraded to carry heavy weapons and folding main rotor blades that allow it to compactly fit into an under-deck compartment.
The Ka-52K’s smaller size increases the number of helicopters onboard.
The crew’s armored cockpit and the ejection system allow pilots to leave the helicopter safely.
The Ka-52K shipborne helicopter has rescue equipment for people in distress at sea.
-ends-