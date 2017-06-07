A Contract for Supply of Su-35 Fighters to Indonesia Approved

(Source: TASS Defense; published June 7, 2017)

MOSCOW --- A contract for supply of Su-35 multirole fighter aircraft to Indonesia has been approved and will be signed this year, Victor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department at Rostec, said at a press conference at TASS.



"The contract for the delivery of the Su-35s to Indonesia has been agreed and will be signed this year," he said. Earlier it was reported that Indonesia planed to sign a contract with Russia to supply 10 Su-35 multirole fighters.



Russian weapons are widely used by the Indonesian army. The country's Air Force operates Su-27 and Su-30 fighters. The Su-35 fighters should replace the obsolete American F-5 Tiger aircraft, which the Indonesian military has been using since 1980.



The Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E+) is a heavily upgraded generation 4++ super maneuverable multirole fighter developed using fifth-generation technologies. The distinctive features of the Su-35 are a new avionics suite based on a digital information management system, a new radar with an extended air target detection range and an increased number of simultaneously tracked targets, and uprated thrust vector control (TVC) engines.



