Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 7, 2017)

-- AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is being awarded a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a $475,000,000 maximum combined order ceiling for Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services at multiple locations worldwide.

This multiple award contract supports competition at the task order level.

This award action includes both firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursable line items.

The contract includes a 54-month period of performance, with four 12-month ordering periods followed by one six-month ordering period.

The estimated completion date is not to exceed June 2022.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $150,000 are being obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity (H92222-17-D-0019).





-- Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is being awarded a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a $475,000,000 maximum combined order ceiling for Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services at multiple locations worldwide.

This multiple award contract supports competition at the task order level.

This award action includes both firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursable line items.

The contract includes a 54-month period of performance, with four 12-month ordering periods followed by one six-month ordering period.

The estimated completion date is not to exceed June 2022.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $150,000 are being obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity (H92222-17-D-0011).



-ends-

