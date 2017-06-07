Cebu Pacific Orders More A321s

Cebu Pacific of the Philippines has placed an order with Airbus for seven A321ceo to meet ongoing strong growth on its domestic and regional network. The latest contract comes on top of an existing order for 32 A321neo. The aircraft will start joining the carrier’s fleet next year.



“We are very excited about adding the A321 to our fleet,” said Lance Gokongwei, Cebu Pacific President and CEO. “The aircraft will enable us to increase capacity on popular routes, while at the same time benefiting from the lowest operating costs in this size category. This will mean more low fares for more customers flying across our domestic and regional network.”



"We are pleased to sign this additional order with one of the most successful airlines in the Asian region,” said John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers. “With the A321 Cebu Pacific will be able to respond to growing demand with the highest levels of efficiency. Carrying more passengers further, and at lower cost, the A321 is the perfect solution to meet the requirements of airlines worldwide in the middle of the market segment.”



Manila-based Cebu Pacific is one of Asia’s leading low cost carriers. Operating domestic, regional and long haul services, the carrier flies to over 60 destinations in Asia, Australia, the Middle East and the USA. The carrier’s in-service Airbus fleet currently comprises 36 A320s and four A319s flying on domestic and regional services, plus eight widebody A330-300s operating on high capacity regional and long haul routes.



The A320 Family is the world’s best-selling single aisle product line. To date, the Family has won over 13,000 orders and more than 7,500 aircraft have been delivered to some 400 customers and operators worldwide. With one aircraft in four sizes (A318, A319, A320 and A321), the A320 Family seats from 100 to 240 passengers. The Family features the widest cabin in the single aisle market with 18” wide seats in Economy as standard.



