Liberal Government Promises Extra $62B for Military Over Next 20 Years (excerpt)

(Source: The Canadian Press; published June 7, 2017)

By Lee Berthiaume





But much of the money won't flow until after the next election, and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan refused to entertain the question of whether the spending spike would mean bigger federal deficits or spending cuts in other areas.



The promised new cash is the cornerstone of the government's long-awaited defence policy update, which Sajjan unveiled to much fanfare at the Cartier Square Drill Hall in Ottawa.



"If we're serious about our role in the world, we must be serious about funding our military," he told a news conference attended by dozens of uniformed military personnel. And we are."



That cash will be essential for the ambitious, 20-year vision laid out in the new policy document, which includes old standbys such as working with the U.S. to defend North America, saving Canadians in distress and working with NATO allies to confront threats abroad.



But the plan also calls for adding various military capabilities, such as the ability to conduct offensive cyberattacks, the purchase of armed drones and the addition of 5,000 more full- and part-time troops.



At the same time, the review also acknowledged significant shortfalls to date in terms of supporting ill and injured soldiers, as well as the amount of money that has already been set aside for major procurement projects.



For example, while the previous government planned to spend $26 billion to replace Canada's 15 frigates and destroyers, the actual cost will be closer to $60 billion, the review says.



Underpinning everything is the reality -- spelled out in a major policy speech Tuesday by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland -- that Canada can no longer rely on the U.S. for its defence to the same extent it has in the past.



While some of the new money will start flowing this year, the taps aren't expected to really open until 2020-21 -- well after the next election, and a veritable lifetime in political Ottawa.



Officials speaking on background said the delay was unavoidable because of the amount of time needed to buy new warships, fighter jets and other major equipment.



But it immediately raised concerns among the opposition Conservatives, as well as some defence analysts, about future spending cuts, which is what happened to Canada's last defence policy.



"This is a book of empty promises," said Tory defence critic James Bezan, whose party released a defence policy while in government in 2008 but raided it a few years later to eliminate the deficit.



"All this spending has been punted down the road until we see any increases after the last election. And, of course, the government can change its mind." (end of excerpt)





(ends)

Four Key Takeaways from the Defence Policy Review (excerpt)

(Source: CTV News; published June 7, 2017)

By Laura Payton





The 113-page document sets out spending plans for National Defence until 2027, including a bigger military and increased budgets for new ships, fighter jets, and members' health and wellness.



Here are four points that stood out from the review:



It's not clear where the money is coming from



Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is pledging to increase the annual budget from $18.9 billion this fiscal year to $32.7 billion in 2026-27, but there's no hint in the policy review where the government will find that money. Federal spending is already stretched, with last spring's budget pushing off $933 million in defence costs, on top of $3.7 billion that the previous budget said would be delayed. Officials said at the time that it was due to procurement delays and insisted the money would be available when it was needed, The Canadian Press reported.



Sajjan's spokeswoman said $745 million in 2017-18 spending will be included in the government's supplementary estimates next fall, and that the first five years of spending is accounted for in the current federal budget.



Dave Perry, a senior analyst with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, says references by officials to the money being included in the "fiscal framework" just means the money is available -- it doesn't identify the source.



"They're either going to be borrowing more money or hoping that the economy grows a lot more than it has in the last two, three, four years," he said.



Sajjan was asked several times at his press conference where the money would come from, but he dodged the question each time.



"We will make sure the money is available for the Canadian Armed Forces so that we meet our needs," Sajjan said, noting that Finance Minister Bill Morneau has gone through the costing to make sure the government can commit to it.



"More important, we as a government are putting it in black and white in the defence policy where those numbers will be, so that future governments can be held to account by the Canadian public." (end of excerpt)





(ends)

Canada Unveils New Defence Policy

