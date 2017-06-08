GE LM2500 Marine Gas Turbine Propulsion Onboard German Navy’s New F125 Frigate Rheinland-Pfalz

(Source: GE Aviation; issued June 08, 2017)

The German Navy’s fourth and final new F125 frigate Rheinland-Pfalz was christened during a ceremony held at the ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems shipyard in Hamburg on May 24. This surface combatant uses a reliable and powerful GE LM2500 gas turbine-based propulsion system.



According to a ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems press release, company CEO Dr. Rolf Wirtz noted: "With state-of-the-art technology and a multiple-crew strategy, the F125 sets new standards in naval shipbuilding. It is designed to meet the requirements of our Navy in current and future missions, such as fighting piracy or monitoring movements of refugees in the Mediterranean. Following today's christening ceremony, the 125 class frigate family is now complete."



All four of the new F125 frigates built for the German Navy employ one GE LM2500 gas turbine, two electric motors and four diesel generator-sets in a combined diesel-electric and gas turbine (CODLAG) propulsion arrangement. Sister F125 frigates already christened include Baden-Württemberg, Nordrhein-Westfalen and Sachsen-Anhalt. GE LM2500s also power the German Navy’s Bremen- (F122), Brandenburg- (F123) and Sachsen-class (F124) frigates. The new F125 frigates replace the German Navy's eight F122 frigates.



Worldwide, more than 1,400 GE gas turbines log over 14 million hours serving 35 navies on 500 naval ships for 100 military ship programs ranging from cruisers, patrol boats and corvettes to frigates, amphibious ships and aircraft carriers.



GE’s marine gas turbine business is part of GE Aviation and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. GE is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of marine propulsion products, systems and solutions including aeroderivative gas turbines ranging from 6,000 to 70,275 shaft horsepower/4.5 to 52 megawatts. These gas turbines reliably operate the world over in some of the most arduous conditions in temperatures ranging from -40 to 120 degrees F/-40 to 48 degrees C.



-ends-

