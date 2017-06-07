Heavy Drone’s State Tests Are to be Completed in Russia in 2018

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 07, 2017)

“After the state tests, the UAV’s purchases will begin in the framework of the new state armaments programme until 2025,” said Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Yury Borisov during his visit to the Simonov Experimental Design Bureau on 7 June.



We are ready to buy ‘Zenitsa’ drones from 2018. And if the state tests are completed in 2018, we will also buy heavy drones. They are not inferior in their characteristics to those models that are now in service of armed forces of different countries," added the Deputy Defence Minister.



-ends-

