Affinity’s Maiden Flight of the Beechcraft Texan T6-C

(Source: Affinity Flying Training Services; issued May 28, 2017)

Affinity is the private joint venture company that was won contracts to provide most of the flight training for British military pilots. It will operate the T-6C as its primary trainer. (Affinity photo)

Earlier this week the first fully-built Beechcraft Texan T6-C for Affinity took to the skies on its maiden flight, complete in military livery. The aircraft undertook testing of all control surfaces and systems on board to ensure it is fit and ready for the demanding task of military flying training.



Iain Chalmers, Managing Director of Affinity, said “The flight of our first Texan is a significant milestone in our programme, with all three of our new aircraft now having flown, and the organisation now working up to service delivery in July of this year. We look forward to seeing all of our aircraft together for the first time at RIAT in just a few weeks, and encourage visitors to the show to come and see our stand”.





Affinity supports UK military air capability by playing a key part in the seamless progression of pilots through flight training. Under a landmark partnering programme with the Ministry of Defence, Affinity supplies and supports three fleets of aircraft within the Military Flight Training System (MFTS).



-ends-

