UOP Invited Ambassadors of 16 Countries to Cooperation with National Defense Industry

(Source: UkroBoronProm; issued June 08, 2017)

The State Concern can produce the latest military equipment, modernize Soviet samples and provide aftersales service. This was said by UKROBORONPROM Deputy Director General for Development Artur Kheruvymov at a meeting with foreign ambassadors in the framework of the event at the Ivan Chernyakhovsky National Defense University of Ukraine.



“Our enterprises made a significant step forward – having experience of using military equipment in hybrid warfare, we have significantly improved and deepened modernization of the existing samples and started production of new models of the military equipment. This military equipment proved its combat effectiveness in the forefront,” said Artur Kheruvymov in his speech.



Ukrainian enterprises can modernize Soviet-type military equipment, as well as establish joint production of weapons, UAVs, communications equipment and products for naval purposes.



“The cooperation we offer is vastly greater than just providing economic growth and security,” said the Director General of UOP exporter enterprise STIF “Ukrinmash” Serhiy Slyusarenko, commention on the possibility of cooperation with the State Concern.



In the framework program of their visit, foreign ambassadors – accredited in our country concurrently – met UOP representatives on June 7 at the Ivan Chernyakhovsky National Defense University of Ukraine. 16 Ambassadors from Africa, Asia, Pacific Region and Latin America participated in such event for the first time.



Ambassadors had the opportunity to see for themselves work of Ukrainian defense enterprises and the samples of modern weapons, represented by UOP enetrprises: UKROBORONPROM organized a special exposition for the foreign guests, having demonstrated 30+ exhibits and the possibilities of cooperation development in various spheres.



