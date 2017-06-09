US Activities in South China Sea Under Surveillance: Defense Ministry

(Source: China Military Online; issued June 09, 2017)

BEIJING --- China always remains vigilant and keeps effective surveillance over the military activities of the related countries in the South China Sea, China's defense ministry announced in a statement on Friday, referring to the US B-1B's flying over the South China Sea on June 8.



China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) was asked by the media on Friday to comment on the news released by the US Pacific Command that "two US Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, fly a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, through the South China Sea, operating with the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104)."



The Information Office of China's MND responded that China always remains vigilant on the military activities of the related countries in the South China Sea, and those activities are under effective surveillance of China, adding that "the Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security, and maintain regional peace and stability. "



