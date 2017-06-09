Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 9, 2017)

The Boeing Company, Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $410,916,893 modification (P00008) to Foreign Military Sales (UK) contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for 38 Apache aircraft, three Longbow crew trainers, and associated spares.



Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023.

Fiscal 2010 other funds in the amount of $201,349,276 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The initial contract, worth $488 million, was awarded on May 11.)






