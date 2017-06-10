Germany, France Drafting Details of Defense Fund: German Minister (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published June 10, 2017)

Germany and France are working out specific proposals for a European Union defense fund ahead of a bilateral ministerial meeting on July 13, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview published on Saturday.Joint work on drones, military transports and combined efforts to stabilize the African Sahel region were projects that could be funded by the new plan, she told the Funke Mediengruppe newspaper chain."Germany and France want to become the motor of a European defense union and implement the defense fund in a smart way," von der Leyen said."The Brexit referendum and the U.S. election opened our eyes. Europeans must take more responsibility for our own security," she said.Von der Leyen said the finance ministers of both countries were working to develop mechanisms, while the defense ministers were working to identify various projects.Europe-wide training of military officers could also be paid for by the fund, von der Leyen said.Increased cooperation in Africa could help reduce trafficking in arms and people, while helping combat terrorism, she said.The European Commission this week threw its support behind Franco-German plans to integrate Europe's militaries and defense industries (end of excerpt).-ends-