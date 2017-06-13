AN−132D Set to Become One of the Highlights at the 52nd International Paris Air Show

issued June 13, 2017

Antonov Company is participating in the 52nd International Paris Air Show, which will be held from Monday 19th to Sunday 25th June 2017 at the Paris Le Bourget exhibition centre in Paris, France.



Programmes currently in development by Antonov Company will be presented at stand A54 in Hall 6.



Antonov will present the AN−132D aircraft−demonstrator, the prototype of the multipurpose aircraft for the first time at the international air show.



On Monday 19th and Wednesday 21st June, the aircraft will be demonstrated in the show’s flight programme, as well as on static display.



The AN−132 programme is a collaboration between Antonov Company and partners from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the Taqnia Aeronautics Company.



World leading suppliers from the global aviation industry are involved in this programme.



On Tuesday 20th June at 10am the aircraft will be presented to the press accredited for the Paris Air Show.



