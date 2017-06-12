Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 12, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded a $108,322,712 single award, fixed-price-incentive-firm and firm-fixed-price contract for Advanced Radar Threat System Variant 2 (ARTS-V2).



Contractor will provide the development and test of an ARTS-V2 production representative article and options to produce up to 20 systems.



Work will be performed at Grand Prairie, Texas; Syracuse, New York; Orlando, Florida; Palmdale, California; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Newark, California; Northridge, California; Batavia, Ohio; Clintonville, Wisconsin; Huntsville, Alabama; Austin, Texas; San Luis, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Middletown, Rhode Island; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Tallman, New York.



Work is expected to be complete by June 30, 2027.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $24,700,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8210-17-C-0001).



-ends-

