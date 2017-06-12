Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 12, 2017)

Harris Corp., RF Communications, Rochester, New York, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a $255,000,000 maximum ceiling value to provide the Special Operations Forces Tactical Communications Next Generation Manpack (STC NGMP) Radio system in support of U.S. Special Operations Command to conduct a Capital Equipment Replacement Program, replacing legacy manpack radios such as the AN/PRC-117F and AN/PRC-117G.



The STC NGMP will provide Special Operations Forces teams with the ability to communicate utilizing a two-channel manpack radio. The NGMP will provide a capability to receive and distribute intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data in the form of full motion video, and support simultaneous dual channel line of sight and/or beyond line of sight operation utilizing legacy, and advanced waveforms.



The majority of the work will be performed at the contractor's location in Rochester, New York, and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2017 procurement funds in the amount of $1,050,000 are being obligated at time of award.



This contract was competitively awarded using Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 procedures and one proposal was received.



U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity (H92222-17-D-0021).



-ends-

