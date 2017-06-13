Finland May Participate in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Led by Great Britain

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued June 13, 2017)

Finland is considering participation in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) led by Great Britain. Finland’s participation would be based on the need to develop the Defence Forces’ national capabilities.



Preparations concerning potential participation have been carried out in close cooperation with Sweden which is also considering joining the force.



Built around the British-led force, cooperation aims at providing support to the development and maintenance of military capabilities of a number of European countries.



The countries currently participating in the JEF are Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway.



The decision on participation will be made in the near future.



-ends-

