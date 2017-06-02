F-35A Lightning ll Demo: Practice for the 2017 Paris Airshow

(Source: TxAvGeek on YouTube; posted June 2, 2017)

In this video posted June 2 by “TX Av Geek,” a US Air Force F-35A (AF-78, 13-5072) from the 388FW, Hill AFB, Utah practices a low show aerial demonstration for the 2017 Paris Airshow at NAS Fort Worth.







The sequence seems to be have been filmed in slow motion while the aircraft was flying through a tub of molasses, such is the low maneuverability demonstrated while practicing a very tame and decidedly underwhelming flight display routine.



Unless the sequence is considerably spiced up, there seems to be little point to demonstrating the F-35 at the Paris air show, where it will be inevitably – and negatively -- compared to the world’s best flight displays.



And explaining that its routine is limited by the many flight restrictions mandated by its technical failings will not particularly improve its much-dented image.



All of which raises the question of why it was decided to take the F-35 to the Paris air show, other than to show it could.



-ends-

