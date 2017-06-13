Navistar Defense Awarded $18.8 Million to Provide Medium Tactical Vehicles for Iraq

(Source: Navistar Defense; issued June 13, 2017)

LISLE, Ill. --- The U.S. Army recently awarded Navistar Defense, LLC a foreign military sales contract valued at $18.8 million to provide 115 International 7000-MV Medium Tactical Vehicles (MTV) to Iraq.



Navistar Defense MTVs are based on the highly multipurpose International WorkStar severe-duty platform designed for both off and on-road operation, and is the backbone for the company's MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.



"Since 2004, Navistar Defense has delivered nearly 7,000 trucks and buses to Iraq through foreign military sales contracts," said Kevin Thomas, president of Navistar Defense. "As a proven partner, we're proud to supply the Iraq Army with a highly versatile and easy-to-maintain 7000-series tactical military support truck that offers greater efficiencies in support, spare parts, training, and operations."



The majority of the work will take place at the company's West Point, Mississippi assembly plant. Delivery is planned to be completed in January 2018.



This equipment is being used by Iraqi security forces in the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defense. Navistar Defense's dealer in Iraq, Hama, provides parts and service support to Navistar vehicles in Iraq and the region.





Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses.



