Successful Flight Test of ATGM Nag

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued June 14, 2017)

The Anti-Tank Guided Missile Nag was successfully flight tested today in the desert ranges of Rajasthan. The Fire and Forget 3rd generation ATGM Nag is incorporated with many advanced technologies including the Imaging Infrared Radar (IIR) Seeker with integrated avionics, a capability which is possessed by few nations in the world.



The capabilities of the top attack ATGM Nag is unique in nature and in today’s mission it successfully destroyed the target. The test has been carried out by DRDO Scientists of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Missile Complex at Hyderabad, DL Jodhpur, HEMRL and ARDE at Pune. Also, the ground systems were developed by the Ordnance Factory, BEL and L&T. Senior officials from the Armed Forces participated in the tests.



SA to RM & Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems) Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy witnessed the launch and said “The successful flight test of 3rd generation ATGM Nag further strengthens the country’s defence capabilities.”



Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr. S. Christopher congratulated all the team members and armed forces who have been part of the mission.



-ends-