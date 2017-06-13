Contract Signing Ceremony of Mi-171Sh Helicopter Between Bangladesh Air Force and Russia

(Source: Bangladesh Ministry of Defence; issued June 13, 2017)

DHAKA --- The contract signing ceremony for procurement of 05xMi-171Sh military transport helicopters between Bangladesh Air force and Russia was held at Air Headquarters on 12 June 2017.



Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar, BBP, ndc, acsc was present in the ceremony. Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operation & Training) Air Vice Marshal M Naim Hassan, BBP, OSP, afwc, psc and Ageev Dmitry, Deputy Chief of Section, Joint Stock Company “Rosoboronexport” signed the contract on behalf of Bangladesh and the Government of the Russian Federation respectively.



The present government has taken various steps to modernise Bangladesh Air Force (BAF). In this development process, government has taken steps to induct Mi-171Sh helicopter made by Russia in BAF. The said Helicopters will be used in UN Peacekeeping operations.



Among others PSO Armed Forces Division, PSOs of Air Headquarters, Senior BAF officers and representatives from Russian Embassy in Bangladesh were present on the occasion.



-ends-