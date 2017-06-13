IAF Grounds Apache Helicopters After Rotor Blade Found Cracked (excerpt)

(Source: Times of Israel; posted June 13, 2017)

By Judah Ari Gross

The Israeli Air Force grounded its fleet of Apache attack helicopters on Tuesday, after a crack was found in the posterior rotor blade of one of the aircraft earlier in the day, a military official said.AF chief Amir Eshel called for an investigation into the cause of the damage to the blade to the back-rotor and ordered all the air force’s helicopters to remain on the ground until that examination is complete, the senior IDF officer said.The crack in the rotor blade was found during a routine check-up, the officer said.“The plan is to conduct a comprehensive investigation in order to make a decision for how to proceed with the [Apache] system,” the officer said. (end of excerpt)-ends-