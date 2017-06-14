1st Tank Army Adopted a New Self-Propelled Howitzer Msta-S

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 14, 2017)

As part of its ongoing modernization process, the Russian army is gradually introducing its Msta-S 152mm heavy self-propelled gun, which now fully equips two mechanized divisions. (Russian MoD photo)

Dozens of self-propelled artillery Msta-S entered into service in the military units of the 1st tank army in the Moscow region.



Servicemen of the artillery units of the Tamanskaya and Kantemirovskaya divisions have completed the acceptance of the military hardware from the representatives of the military-industrial complex and its entering into service.



Crews have completed the relevant re-training to operate it. Self-propelled artillery is placed in specially constructed parks with the necessary infrastructure.



The new hardware will take part in the combat firing of artillery of the 1st tank army, appointed at the final stage of summer training period.



