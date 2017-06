New MC-21-300 Commercial Airliner Has Completed the Second Flight

(Source: Irkut Corporation; issued June 14, 2017)

On June 14, 2017, the second flight of MC-21-300 commercial aircraft took place at the airfield of Irkutsk Aviation Plant, the affiliate of Irkut Corporation (a UAC member).



The flight plan included checking of takeoff and landing characteristics and performance of the aircraft systems. The flight was carried out as part of the development test program, and passed without glitches.



