Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 14, 2017)

Raytheon Co., Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded $82,818,665 for modification P00029 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-15-C-0092) for procurement of 180 AIM-9X Block II all-up-round tactical full-rate production Lot 17 missiles for the Air Force (52); Navy (8); and the governments of Poland (93); Indonesia (14); Romania (10); and Belgium (3).



In addition, this modification provides for the procurement of 19 captive air training Missiles for Air Force (11); and the Navy (8); 50 AIM-9X missile containers for the Air Force (14); Navy (1); Marine Corps (1); and the governments of Poland (26); Indonesia (4); Romania (3); and Belgium (1); three special air training missiles for the Marine Corps' Harrier program; two spare active optical target detectors for the Air Force; two spare tactical guidance units (live battery) for the Air Force; two spare captive air training missile guidance units (inert battery) for the Air Force; seven spare active optical target detector containers for the Air Force (6) and Navy (1); four guidance unit containers for the Navy (2) and Air Force (2); and associated lots of spares for the Navy, Air Force and government of Poland.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (43.74 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (10.08 percent); Valencia, California (6.63 percent); Ontario, Canada, Midland (5.54 percent); Rocket Center, West Virginia (5.49 percent); Vancouver, Washington (5.07 percent); Goleta, California (2.86 percent); Cheshire, Connecticut (2.05 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (1.88 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (1.61 percent); San Jose, California (1.48 percent); Anniston, Alabama (1.31 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1.22 percent); Maniago, Italy (1.21 percent); Chatsworth, California (1.11 percent); San Diego, California (1.04 percent); Montgomery, Alabama (0.60 percent); Orlando, Florida (0.55 percent); Newbury Park, California (0.50 percent); El Segundo, California (0.50 percent); Claremont, California (0.43 percent); Joplin, Missouri (0.39 percent); Lombard, Illinois (0.28 percent); El Cajon, California (0.15 percent); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (4.28 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in March 2020.



Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy); 2017 research, development, testing and evaluation (Navy); 2015, 2016, and 2017 missile procurement (Air Force); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $82,818,665 are being obligated on this award, $10,167,882 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($25,334,798; 30.59 percent); Navy ($5,035,299; 6.08 percent); and the governments of Poland ($40,644,915; 49.08 percent); Indonesia ($6,118,683; 7.39 percent); Romania ($4,372,156; 5.28 percent); and Belgium ($1,312,814; 1.58 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



