L3 Achieves Certification for Upgraded AT-802L Longsword Avionics

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued June 15, 2017)

L-3 says this avionics upgrade adds to a long series of certifications for AT-802L Longsword ISR mission aircraft, including an FAA STC and Military Type Certification for the aircraft in 2016. (L-3 photo)

NEW YORK --- L3 Technologies announced today that it has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the updated digital avionics and cockpit for its AT-802L Longsword missionized aircraft.



L3's AT-802L Longsword features an enhanced, certified cockpit which includes the Garmin G600 system including dual screen Primary/Multi-Function displays, an air data computer and attitude/heading reference system, a digital intercommunication system, and an L3 next-generation Electronic Standby Instrument System.



The AT-802L Longsword is an ISR and light strike platform developed by L3 with aircraft manufacturer Air Tractor, Inc. L3 is exhibiting the Longsword platform at the International Paris Air Show as part of its outdoor static display.



The STC provides a proven, certified cockpit for the AT-802, which includes the Garmin G600 system, and features dual-screen Primary/Multi-Function displays, an air data computer and attitude/heading reference system, a digital intercommunication system, and an L3 next-generation Electronic Standby Instrument System.



“The AT-802L Longsword is a proven, certified solution and provides a tremendous capability as an inexpensive and easy-to-maintain mission aircraft that can carry very heavy loads with an ISR endurance of more than eight hours,” said Michael T. Strianese, L3’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve been investing company R&D into expanded capabilities, with weapons and advanced avionics that will be certified as well.”



The avionics enhancement adds to a long series of certifications for AT-802L Longsword ISR mission aircraft, including an FAA STC and Military Type Certification for the aircraft in 2016. These certifications apply to the full mission aircraft for operation above 22,000 feet, as well as civil avionics and military EO/IR, data links and communications.



The AT-802L is based on the successful 802-series of Air Tractor aircraft, which is among the world’s largest and most capable agricultural platforms. The Longsword aircraft’s hardworking agricultural heritage translates into increased payload and performance capabilities and a global network of support for the more than 700 AT-802 aircraft delivered by Air Tractor.



L3’s Platform Integration division provides complex aircraft integration, sustainment and modification services for military, commercial and OEM customers. Spanning 30 years, the company’s experience includes aircraft systems integration for maritime surveillance, advanced communications and avionics modernization on platforms ranging from small turboprop and business class aircraft to wide-body jets.





Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.



-ends-

