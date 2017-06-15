AN−132D Flew to France to Take Part in Paris Air Show

(Source: Antonov; issued June 15, 2017)

On June 15, 2017, the new AN−132D aircraft−demonstrator, flew from Kyiv to Le Bourget, France, to have an international debut at the 52nd International Paris Air Show. It will be demonstrated as part of the show’s flight programme, and will also remain on static display throughout the show.



The AN−132D is the first prototype of the advanced AN−132 multipurpose transport aircraft.



The AN−132 programme is a collaboration between ANTONOV Company and partners from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the Taqnia Aeronautics Company. World leading suppliers from the global aviation industry are also involved in the programme.



The AN−132 is to become a worthy addition to ANTONOV’s family of aircraft. In recent years, several of these aircraft have been presented to the international aviation community during the Paris Air Show.



In 2015, the AN−178 jet freighter was displayed. Till present, the aircraft passed significant part of the certification test programme.



In 2013, ANTONOV presented the AN−70 STOL military freighter, which has no equal in most of its capabilities, being the only aircraft in the world capable of take−off and landing from short unpaved runways of 600−700 metres while carrying up to 20 tonnes cargo over 3000 kilometres. ANTONOV is currently working on a new, westernised version of the AN−70.



The AN−148 regional jet, which became the basic aircraft for the whole family of aircraft, used for different purposes, had its international debut at the Paris Air Show in 2007. Later, the AN−158 was also presented there.



In different years, the world community applauded the ANTONOV’s giants: AN−225 Mriya, AN−124 Ruslan and AN−22 Anthei. Appearance of these airplanes opened a new era in the world aviation history.



