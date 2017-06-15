Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 15, 2017)

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $146,596,266 firm-fixed-price, long-term contract for the repair of 35 items used on the UH-1Y and AH-1Z aircraft.



This contract includes a two-year base period and a one-year unpriced option year.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 2019.



No contract funds will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Working capital (Navy) funds will be obligated as individual orders are issued.



This contract was a sole-source pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(2). The requirement was posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with one offer received.



Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-17-D-BA01).



-ends-

