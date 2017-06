Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 15, 2017)

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona, was awarded a $250,000,000 hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract to modify, test, train and sustain the Prophet System.



One bid was solicited and one bid received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2022.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-17-D-0006).



-ends-