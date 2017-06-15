Missing USS Shiloh (CG67) Sailor Found Alive

(Source: US Navy; issued June 15, 2017)

SOUTH CHINA SEA --- The USS Shiloh (CG 67) Sailor missing since June 8, has been found alive aboard the ship.



Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Peter Mims was found June 15, and will be transferred to the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) for a medical evaluation. Following that evaluation, a recommendation will be made for follow-on care.



U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Japan Coast Guard assets spent over 50 hours in a comprehensive search that covered roughly 5,500 square miles of the Philippine Sea. The ocean search was suspended on midnight June 11, but the crew of the Shiloh continued their search on board the vessel.



"We are thankful to have found our missing shipmate and appreciate all the hard work of our Sailors and Japanese partners in searching for him," said Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 and Task Force 70. "I am relieved that this Sailor's family will not be joining the ranks of Gold Star Families that have sacrificed so much for our country."



The circumstances surrounding Petty Officer Mims' disappearance are under investigation.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The circumstances of this mysterious, week-long disappearance of this sailor on the ship points to some sort of illegal imprisonment.

The fact that the search focused on a “man overboard” scenario, to the exclusion of a shipboard search, suggests nefarious circumstances.

This sailor clearly suffered serious mistreatment as the Navy knows he will require “follow-on care” even before his medical evaluation is completed.

We have asked the Navy for additional information, and will update this Note as more information arrives.)



-ends-

