MARMC Returns USS Wasp to the Fleet

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued June 15, 2017)

NORFOLK, Va. --- Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) successfully completed USS Wasp's (LHD 1) Chief of Naval Operations six-month planned maintenance availability in Norfolk, Va., on schedule, June 9.



MARMC, a Naval Sea Systems Command field activity, initiated repairs and maintenance to essential equipment and systems as well as modifications to support the ship operating the Joint Strike Fighter on Jan. 9.



"Completing Wasp's avail in such a timely manner - we owe a lot of our success to the planning during her basic phase," said MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Lannamann. "In the areas where we used lessons learned and had a solid plan in place to tackle repairs and maintenance on day one, we saw those jobs performed flawlessly and in a timely fashion."



Increased focus on planning is a key objective to NAVSEA Commander Vice Adm. Tom Moore's goal of on-time delivery of ships and submarines to combatant commanders.



Work items included repairs to the vent plenum, extensive work to the Number 4 Ship Service Turbine Generator and replacement of the entire flight deck surface.



Wasp will be forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, later this year as part of the U.S. 7th Fleet Forward Deployed Naval Forces.



-ends-

