SM-6 Testing Displays Missile's Improved Capability

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued June 15, 2017)

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico --- The U.S. Navy successfully executed a test of the surface-to-air Standard Missile-6 Block IA (SM-6 Blk IA) at the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR), New Mexico, on June 7.



This test demonstrated SM-6 Blk IA's improved capabilities and integration with the Aegis weapon system. The event was the third of three required flight tests successfully executed at WSMR. At-sea testing of the SM-6 Blk IA is planned to commence in the fall of 2017.



"This final land test is a critical milestone which demonstrates Blk IA's improved capability," said Capt. John Keegan, Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) major program manager for surface ship weapons. "I am very proud of the entire test team for their extensive planning and technical rigor that went into execution of this event."



The SM-6 Blk IA provides an over-the-horizon engagement capability when launched from an Aegis-equipped warship and uses the latest in hardware and software missile technology to provide needed capabilities against evolving air threats. Initial Operational Capability for SM-6 Blk IA is planned for the end of 2018.



PEO IWS is an affiliated program executive office of Naval Sea Systems Command. PEO IWS is responsible for spearheading surface ship and submarine combat technologies and systems, and for implementing Navy enterprise solutions across ship platforms.



-ends-

