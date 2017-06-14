“In 3 Years Ukrainian Army Was Created All Over Again” – Roman Romanov

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued June 14, 2017)

Ukrainian defense industry is developing and integrating into the global defense and security sector, and the vector of reforms for NATO integration is irreversible. This was stated by Director General of the State Concern “UkrOboronProm” Roman Romanov at the opening of the seminar on reforming the defense industry of Ukraine.



“Our consolidated work – the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine, the State Concern “UkrOboronProm” and Western partners – allowed to create a strong European army in 3 years. Today our enterprises have access to different NATO directories and to NATO standards – this allows to design and produce military equipment in accordance with the needs of the military union, to buy components of Western production to implement import substitution program and sell domestic products”- said Roman Romanov.



“In May, the Government adopted the State Program of defense industry reform and development by 2021. For the first time in recent years, Ukraine has a plan that combines institutional transformation and development of enterprises. We have already implemented many initiatives, including introduction of strategic planning, successful legislative initiatives, import substitution program and significant improvement of the national export control system. NATO countries remain our guides in the reform; expansion of mutually beneficial armaments cooperation with NATO is one of our priorities”, – said Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Yuriy Brovchenko.



Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Investment Mr Ernest J. Herold in his welcoming speech said that Ukrainian defense industry is rapidly evolving and is aimed at international standards and NATO will cooperate with our state.



Seminar on reforming the military-industrial complex of Ukraine was held within the walls of the SC “UkrOboronProm,” together with the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and NATO agency. Such joint activities are aimed at consolidating efforts of state institutions in the development and reform of the domestic defense industry.



