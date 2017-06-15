Rosoboronexport Expects Demand for Russian Combat Aviation to Climb in the World

(Source: Rostec; issued June 15, 2017)

Rosoboronexport, a member of Rostec, expects a heightened interest of foreign customers in Russian aircraft and AD systems at the International Paris Air Show 2017. This largest aviation show in the world is to take place in Le Bourget, France, on June 19-25.



“Rosoboronexport witnesses heightened interest in modern aviation equipment on the world market. Over the past five years its share accounted for at least 40 percent of the total export of the company. It is in the aviation sector we got the largest contracts out of more than 1,000 signed in 2016,” reports Director General Alexander Mikheev of Rosoboronexport.



Paris Air Show 2017’s guests will see Russian aviation equipment and weapons demanded on the world arms market. Russia’s modern combat aviation sector at Le Bourget will include the MiG-29M/M2 multi-role fighter, Su-35 multi-role supermaneuverable fighter, Su-30MK series aircraft, and Yak-130 combat-trainer.



Among helicopters, good export potential belongs to the Ka-52 scout-attack gunship, Mi-28NE attack helicopter, Mi-35 attack helicopter with troop carrying capacity, Ka-226T light multi-purpose day-and-night helicopter, and Mi-26T2 heavy transport.



Also, Rosoboronexport will be bringing modern Russian AD systems, namely the Antey-2500 SAM system, Buk-M2E SAM systems, unique Pantsir-S1 gun-missile system, and Verba man portable AD system.



All in all, Russia’s special arms exporter anticipate to strengthen its positions in the world aviation and AD market.



“We expect this trend of growing demand for combat aviation and AD equipment to persist in the mid run. Russia will maintain and even improve its leading stance on the market. With new competitive Russian products coming to the market, the company has every right to anticipate more orders, particularly from Asia-Pacific, Mideastern Arab and Latin American countries,” adds Alexander Mikheev.



-ends-

