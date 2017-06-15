China's Military Build-up for Defense Purposes

(Source: Global Times; posted June 15, 2017)

By Yang Sheng

The US has no reason to worry about China's growing military strength since China has no intention of starting a war with any country, but that China will continue to develop its military and the US and its allies should get used to it, a retired PLA rear admiral said.



China's rapidly growing military strength will threaten the US military overseas, and the US should increase its defense budget to deal with the situation, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford told a Senate hearing on Tuesday, CNN reported.



"China will continue to develop its military to narrow the gap in military strength between China and the US, which the US and its allies should accept as normal," said Xu Guangyu, a retired PLA rear admiral and a senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association.



"But it doesn't mean we are preparing for a war with them. China's military power will not threaten the US as long as the US doesn't treat us as an enemy," Xu stressed.



US generals and defense contractors wanting to maintain a large defense budget is not news at all, so they "need to create enemies for themselves and scare Congress," Xu said.



"We will not rule out the possibility of military conflict with the US in the Asia-Pacific region due to potential provocations from hawkish officials. That's why we are prepared militarily in the South China Sea," Xu added.



