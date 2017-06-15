Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 15, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $471,731,858 fixed-price-incentive foreign military sales (Finland, France, Germany, and Singapore) contract for guided Multiple Launch Rocket System full-rate production 12 for alternative warhead (2,868 rockets); unitary warhead (648 rockets); low-cost reduced-range practice rocket (370 pods); and integrated logistics support.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2019.



Fiscal 2017 other funds in the amount of $171,710,389 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-17-C-0080).



-ends-

