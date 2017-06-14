KC-390 Tour Kicks Off with Swedish Evaluation (excerpt)

(Source: Flightglobal.com; posted June 14, 2017)

By Jim Winchester

LONDON --- Embraer has embarked on a 40-day international sales tour with its KC-390 tanker/transport, which will bring the twinjet to Sweden before making a debut Paris air show appearance next week.The Brazilian manufacturer's second prototype, PT-ZNJ, arrived in Gothenburg on 11 June – having left its São José dos Campos site two days earlier, with stops in Recife and Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. Embraer will perform demonstration flights for the Swedish air force, including from the service's Uppsala air base.The airframer is promoting the KC-390 to Sweden as a potential future replacement for its Lockheed Martin C-130H tactical transports – although service officials said recently that they expect the Hercules fleet to undergo an avionics upgrade that will enable them to fly on until 2030-2032.Following its attendance at the Paris air show, where the new type is due to be in the static line and also participate in the flying display, the aircraft will visit undisclosed additional European nations before heading for New Zealand. Wellington is in the process of selecting new transport and maritime patrol aircraft. (end of excerpt)-ends-