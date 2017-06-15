Increased Activity of Military Aircraft Over the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Finland

(Source: Finnish Air Force; issued June 15, 2017)

A Russian air force Su-34 Bomber photographed from a Finnish air force F-18 Hornet Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) fighter. (Finnish AF photo)

During the last days, an increased level of military aircraft flight activities has been observed over the international waters of the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea in the vicinity of the Finnish airspace.



As a territorial surveillance authority of Finland, the Finnish Air Force has ordered its F/A-18 Hornet multi-role fighters on Quick-Reaction Alert (ORA) duty to identify and photograph the Russian military aircraft observed in the international airspace in the vicinity of Finland’s airspace.



On June 14 and 15, several air assets, including Beriev A-50, Ilyushin Il-22, Sukhoi Su-24, Sukhoi Su-27, Sukhoi Su-34 and Tupolev Tu-160 aircraft, were photographed by the Finnish F/A-18s.



-ends-

