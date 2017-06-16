Rostec Plans to Sign the Contract for Russian-Chinese Heavy-Lift Helicopter Before the End of 2017

Rostec may sign the contract with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) for the Advanced Heavy Lifter (AHL), a heavy-lift helicopter to be developed jointly by Russia and China, before the end of this year. This was announced by Victor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy of Rostec, at the Fourth China-Russia Expo in Harbin (China).



"Negotiations on the conceptual model and configuration have been completed. At present, the draft contract between the parties is being prepared. We hope to sign the contract before the end of the year," stated Mr. Kladov. "Russian Helicopters, our subsidiary, is actively negotiating with our Chinese partners in this regard."



The AHL is being developed jointly by Russian Helicopters and Avicopter, a Chinese company forming part of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). It is expected that the maximum takeoff weight of the aircraft will total 38.2 tons, while its service ceiling will total 5,700 meters.



The helicopter will have a range of up to 630 kilometers, while its maximum speed will amount to 300 kph. The AHL's payload inside the cabin will total 10 tons, while its external payload will total up to 15 tons.





Rostec Corporation is a Russian corporation that was established in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications. Rostec comprises over 700 organizations that are currently part of eleven defense holding companies as well as 80 directly-managed organizations. In 2016 the consolidated revenue of Rostec reached 1 trillion 266 billion rubles, while the consolidated net income and EBITDA amounted to 88 and 268 billion rubles respectively.



