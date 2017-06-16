UAC to Present Its Whole Range of Civil Products at the Le Bourget Airshow-2017

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued June 16, 2017)

United Aircraft Corporation will for the first time demonstrate its whole range of civil products at the International Paris Air Show 2017. The famous aerospace event that will take place on the territory of the airfield and the Le Bourget exhibition complex on 19-25, June. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft in the livery of the Mexican Interjet airline will be showcased on static display. As part of the Corporation's development strategy, the full product line has been formed in all major segments of the civil aviation market: the Il-114-300 regional turboprop, the SSJ100 regional airliner, the MC-21 mainline narrow body and the LRWBA long-haul wide body.



As part of the UAC exposition, the flight simulator for the MC-21 family will be presented in the pavilion of flight crew training. Recently MC-21-300 made it first flight from the airfield of the Irkutsk aviation plant. The simulator has an identical to the real aircraft control panels design, as well as software for the flight simulation and the operation of the on-board systems. The simulator is equipped with a visualization system in the form of three OLED panels.



The visitors of the UAC stand will also see innovative components of the training complex of the MiG Corporation, such as the holographic visualization system of the Interactive Air Personnel Training System, which provides theoretical and practical trainings for the flight and technical personnel of MiG aircraft.



UAC’s stand in Pavilion 2A (№ В197-198) will also present models of SSJ100, MC-21-300, Il-114-300, Il-112V, MTS, Be-200, Be-103 aircraft and the concept of a prospective M-60 airplane. Perspective Multirole Fighter, Su-32, Su-35, MiG-29K, MiG-35, Su-30SM, Yak-130 and Yak-152 models will also be among showpieces. The vast program of negotiations with partners from different regions of the world is planned during the airshow’s business days.



-ends-

