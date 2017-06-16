NATO and Agencies Sign GPSS Customer Agreement

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued June 16, 2017)

The General Procurement Shared Services Customer Agreement was officially signed this week at NSPA HQ in Capellen, Luxembourg. The agreement was signed by the NSPA General Manager, Mr. Peter Dohmen, NCIA General Manager Mr. Koen Gijsbers and by Mr. Stéphane Chagnot NATO’s Financial Controller.



The agreement spells out the framework under which shared services will be provided to customers. The signing ceremony occurred at the end of the first official GPSS Senior Customer Board and before the NCIA/NSPA Partnering Board meetings. During the Senior Customer Board meeting the outgoing Chairman, NSPA’s Chief of Staff Mr. Chris Rose took the opportunity to hand over his duties as Chairman to Mr. Stéphane Chagnot



