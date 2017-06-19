Land 400 Big Guns Hit the Capital

(Source: Minister for Defence Industry; issued June 19, 2017)

The Army’s iconic Land 400 Phase 2 project has come to Canberra for air transportability trials.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the contenders will be tested using C-17 aircraft at RAAF Fairbairn.



“The C-17 air transportability trials are part of the Risk Mitigation Activity (RMA) which is a 12-month test and evaluation program to significantly lower risk to both the Commonwealth and industry in the acquisition and sustainment of these vehicles.”



The Rheinmetall and BAE Systems Australia vehicles will also be on display to officials and the public at Defence Headquarters in Russell on June 20.



Minister Pyne said the rivals are world-class examples of Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles and represent a significant advancement in the protection and capability levels provided to our soldiers.



“The BAE Systems Australia Patria AMV35 and the Rheinmetall Boxer CRV embody the next generation of armoured fighting vehicles with vastly improved firepower, protection and mobility,” Minister Pyne said.



Minister Pyne said the RMA is also looking at ways to maximise Australian industry involvement in LAND 400 Phase 2.



“Significant effort has gone into increasing opportunities for Australian companies to be a part of LAND 400 Phase 2,” Minister Pyne said.



“Defence completed a nationwide series of workshops late last year to provide Australian companies with an opportunity to showcase their capabilities to the shortlisted LAND 400 Phase 2 tenderers.”



“Projects like LAND 400 Phase 2 give us the opportunity to modernise our defence capability while we keep jobs in Australia and boost domestic manufacturing.”



LAND 400 Phase 2 is a $4–5 billion project to purchase 225 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles to replace the Australian Light Armoured Vehicles currently in service with the Australian Army.



