FAB Receives New Plane for Search And Rescue; Aircraft Has Specific Technologies and Functionalities

(Source: Brazilian air force; posted June 16, 2017)

(Issued in Portuguese; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Sitting on the ramp at the Airbus production facility in Sevilla, Spain, the latest Airbus C-295 for the Brazilian air force prepares for its ferry flight to the Paris air show. (FAB photo)

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) received this Friday, June 16, a new aircraft, a SC-105 Amazonas equipped for Search And Rescue. The delivery ceremony took place at the Airbus plant in Seville, Spain, and was attended by Defense Minister Raul Jungmann, Air Force Commander, Air Lieutenant Brigadier Nivaldo Luiz Rossato, as well as military personnel who will be responsible for the aircraft’s ferry flight to Brazil.



After this delivery, the aircraft will participate in the international Le Bourget air show in Paris, and will then fly a demonstration tour in Asia and North America, visiting countries such as Japan, South Korea, USA and Canada. The aircraft will be operated by the Pelicano Squadron (2nd / 10th GAv), located in Ala 5, in Campo Grande (MS).



According to the project manager in the Coordinating Commission of the Combat Aircraft Program (COPAC), responsible for aircraft acquisition at the FAB, Major Aviador Fabio Affonso da Silva, receiving the plane is the consecration of a sum of work. "It's gratifying to deliver to the operator exactly what he wanted, and capable of achieving all the required performance. It is the crowning of all our effort, especially when we see a crew prepared - and who participated in training - being able to take off with an airplane like this,” he points out.



Major Aviador Leonardo Machado Guimarães, chief of operations of the 2nd / 10th GAv, says that the new aircraft represents a new step for the Pelicano Squadron activity. "This is a planned aircraft, customized entirely for the mission, with a new-technology mission equipment, which will certainly increase the unit's operationability."



Among the equipment on board the new aircraft, three items will make a major difference in the operation, currently restricted to the visual: synthetic aperture radar, infrared imaging, and systems integration.



The radar has the ability to monitor 360 degrees and simultaneously up to 640 targets within a 200NM radius (370 km). It can detect targets as small as a boat and accompany them moving on the surface with up to 75kts (139 km / h). In addition, it can capture images with resolution up to one square meter within an area of 2.5km x 2.5km.



The infrared electro-optical system, which will allow 24-hour operation, has the latest version of the Forward Looking Infra-Red (FLIR) camera. In addition to recording color images, you can zoom in 18 times and operate in a low-light environment. The operation mode in which the infrared sensor is used still has a 71-times zoom and works by detecting the thermal contrast, ie by temperature difference. It can generate an image independent of ambient light. The system can record up to 6 hours of images.



-ends-

