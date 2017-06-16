Rostec Might Attract Companies from Third Countries to Develop a Russian-Chinese Aircraft

(Source: Rostec; issued June 16, 2017)

Viktor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy of the State Corporation Rostec announced that companies from third countries might be involved in the development of the Russian-Chinese wide-body long-range aircraft at the IV Russian-Chinese Expo in Harbin, China.



"It is possible that the contractors for this aircraft will be selected on a tender basis in order to apply the latest equipment on it. Chinese partners will possibly like the third parties’ contribution, because they had worked with the third parties in their development of C919," Mr. Kladov said.



The United Engine-Building Corporation, part of Rostec’s aviation cluster also participates in the program of joint development and production of a perspective engine for the Russian-Chinese wide-body long-haul aircraft. The start of the engine tests is scheduled for 2022, certification - for 2025.



The total budget of the program will be around $ 13 billion. In the basic configuration, the aircraft will be designed for 280 seats with a flight range of 12,000 km. The airliner will be assembled in Shanghai.



The project of creating a wide-body long-haul transport aircraft, along with the creation of an advanced heavy helicopter, is a key joint project of Russia and China in the aviation field.



